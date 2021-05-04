3 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. 3 more Armenian prisoners of war have returned from Baku.

The plane transporting the POWs landed at Yerevan’s Erebuni airport.

“Thanks to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries and the growing pressure of the international community, Azerbaijan has returned three Armenian prisoners of war. We hope this process will have its logical continuation and quick end”, the Office of caretaker deputy prime minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan told Armenpress.