Pobeda Airline announces more flights to Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Pobeda Airline announced it is increasing its flights to Armenia.

Starting June 1, the airline will operate 4 roundtrip flights a week to Armenia. On Thursdays it will operate the Moscow-Gyumri flight, the Sochi-Gyumri flight on Saturdays, Krasnodar-Gyumri on Fridays and from June 2 the Minvody-Gyumri flight on Sundays.








