No incidents recorded at line of contact with Azerbaijan, says Armenian military

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. No border incidents and no changes in the operational tactical situation were recorded on May 3 and May 4 at the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact of the Armenian state border, the Defense Ministry said in a news release.

No border incidents were recorded at the Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan road as well, which is under the responsibility of the National Security Service border troops of Armenia.

The Defense Ministry said that the Armenian Armed Forces and the National Security Service Border Troops are controlling the border situation and fulfilling their mission.