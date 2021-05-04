Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 May

Jose Mourinho named Roma boss from start of next season

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Jose Mourinho has been appointed Roma manager from the start of the 2021-22 season, BBC reports.

The Portuguese manager will replace Paulo Fonseca, who Roma announced earlier on Tuesday would leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

Mourinho was sacked as Tottenham boss on 19 April and had said he would "wait to be back in football" following his dismissal.

He has signed a three-year-deal with Roma, who are seventh in Serie A.








