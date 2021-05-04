New war unlikely, says Artsakh FM

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s foreign minister David Babayan says there is “little likelihood” of a new war given the role of Russia and their peacekeepers as guarantors of security.

“In this situation any attack will be an attack against Russia,” Babayan said during a meeting with the academic staff and students of the Artsakh State University.

In his speech he highlighted the need for preserving the “entity-ness” of Artsakh and attached importance to the factors of Armenia and the Diaspora in this context.

“We must keep our national resistibility high, keep our value system strong. Any difficulty creates also opportunities. We must be able to use these opportunities wisely and correctly,” he said.

He said that the international recognition of Artsakh will remain the foreign ministry’s priority.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan