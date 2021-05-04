Artsakh Diocese of Armenian Apostolic Church calls on int’l community to condemn Azerbaijan’s actions

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church strongly condemned the destruction by Azerbaijan of domes of the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral of the Holy Savior in Shushi.

“It’s obvious that Azerbaijan is making every effort for completely eliminating the Armenian spiritual-cultural heritage from the territory of Artsakh, sometimes making unsuccessful attempts to eliminate the traces of the Armenian Christian heritage from Artsakh under the pretext of renovation.

We call on the international community to condemn Azerbaijan’s this activity of destructing culture and take actions to stop this destructive process”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan