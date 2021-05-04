Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 May

Economy showing more positive development trends compared to Central Bank’s forecasts – CBA chief

Economy showing more positive development trends compared to Central Bank’s forecasts – CBA chief

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Compared to the last forecast made by the Central Bank of Armenia, the country’s economy is showing more positive development trends, CBA President Martin Galstyan said during a press conference today.

“One thing is clear to us that compared to the previous forecasts, the economy is showing more positive development tendencies”, he said.

During a press conference held in March, the CBA President stated that they have revised and lowered the economic growth rate for 2021 from 2% to 1.4%.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration