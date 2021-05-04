Economy showing more positive development trends compared to Central Bank’s forecasts – CBA chief
15:57, 4 May, 2021
YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Compared to the last forecast made by the Central Bank of Armenia, the country’s economy is showing more positive development trends, CBA President Martin Galstyan said during a press conference today.
“One thing is clear to us that compared to the previous forecasts, the economy is showing more positive development tendencies”, he said.
During a press conference held in March, the CBA President stated that they have revised and lowered the economic growth rate for 2021 from 2% to 1.4%.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version