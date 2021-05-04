COVID-19: Vaccination in Armenia is free for everybody, including foreign nationals

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is free of charge in Armenia not only for locals but also for foreign citizens, the health ministry said.

“Get Vaccinated and Prevent COVID-19. All persons above the age of 18 can get vaccinated against COVID-19 free of charge at any polyclinic regardless of their address of registration. Vaccinations are free of charge for foreign citizens as well,” the ministry said.

The polyclinics’ working hours have been extended and vaccinations are also carried out on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 to 16:00.

Those willing to get vaccinated should phone the polyclinics and get registered beforehand.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan