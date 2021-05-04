Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 May

Armenian Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point to 6,0%

Armenian Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point to 6,0%

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. At its meeting today, the Board of the Central Bank of Armenia decided to raise the refinancing rate by 0.5 percentage point to 6.0%, the Central Bank said in a news release.

 The Lombard repo facility rate at 7.5%

 The Deposit facility rate at 4.5%.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration