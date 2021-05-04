Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 May

Parliamentary commission’s report on 2016 April War to be discussed at closed session

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The report of the parliamentary commission investigating the circumstances of the 2016 April War will be discussed at a closed session, lawmakers approved with 71-1 votes.

Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan said the report includes many state secrets and therefore it’s necessary to discuss it at a closed session.

