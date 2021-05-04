‘World must recognize Artsakh’s Armenians’ right to self-determination’ – Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s position that the world should recognize the right of Armenians of Artsakh to self-determination.

During today’s session in the Parliament, the Speaker commented on the fact that Azerbaijanis distort Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Church under the pretext of “renovation works”.

“I think that barbarism, the attitude towards Armenians who are held captive in Azerbaijan, the opening of a disgraceful “park” recently prove that the safe existence of Artsakh’s Armenians within Azerbaijan is impossible, and the world must recognize the right of Artsakh’s Armenians to self-determination”, the Speaker said.

The Speaker noted that this is Armenia’s position and it doesn’t change.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan