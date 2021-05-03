Russian military base in Armenia deploys two new positions in Syunik Province

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Russian 102nd military base – which is stationed in the city of Gyumri in Armenia’s northwest – has opened two new military sites in the Syunik province, reinforcing the areas near the border with Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

“I think it’s no secret that two new strongholds of the Russian 102nd military base have been established in the Syunik province, and the establishment of these two new strongholds is an additional guarantee for ensuring the security of the Syunik province and overall Armenia. This is very important to note,” Pashinyan said in parliament on May 3.

