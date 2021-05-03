‘We must prepare for security and regional stability’ – Armenia’s caretaker PM

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says Armenia must prepare for security and regional stability.

“We must prepare for security, for regional stability. The situation in our region should change, but it cannot depend on us only”, he said during the Parliament’s special session.

Pashinyan added that the statements which are made from Russia, the United States and France, do not aim at inflaming the region, but at stabilizing the current situation in the region.

