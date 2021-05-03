President Sarkissian congratulates Poland’s Andrzej Duda on national day

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian congratulated his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the occasion of Constitution Day – Poland’s National Day, the Armenian presidency said in a news release.

“Attaching importance to the development and strengthening of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Armenia and Poland, the President of Armenia expressed certainty that with closer partnership it will be possible to elevate the Armenian-Polish relations to a qualitatively new level for the benefit of the two countries and nations.”

Sarkissian wished good health to President Duda and peace and prosperity to the people of Poland.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan