Lithuanian Foreign Minister speaks about Armenian Genocide recognition in Baku

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis annouunced in Baku that his country recognizes the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS reports Gabrielius Landsbergis said, answering the question of a reporter following his meeting with Azerbaijani FM Ceyhun Bayramov.

''The lessons of history are very difficult, particularly for those who were not part of it. We learn to understand the positions of the other side, look at the history from their viewpoint and put ourselves in their shoes. This process is time-consuming. Some processes are much easier than others. We saw that the U.S. President recognized a clear historical justice, like Lithuania has done'', the Foreign Minister of Lithuania said.