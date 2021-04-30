Armenian President sends gratitude letters to Eric Esrailian, Kim Kardashian and Cher

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent letters to renowned American-Armenian doctor, producer of The Promise film about the Armenian Genocide, Eric Esrailian, American-Armenian reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian and famous singer Cher (Cherilyn Sarkisian), expressing gratitude for their contribution to the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In the letter addressed to Mr. Esrailian, President Sarkissian in particular talked about the impact of The Promise movie. “I want to commemorate Kirk Kerkorian’s devotion, his sense of duty and faith, which helped implement a number of projects and initiatives including the shooting of “The Promise.” The film had outstanding scores and had a big impact on the awareness raising on the Armenian Genocide and the need to prevent other atrocities worldwide. Without a doubt, here Kirk’s huge influence played an important role. Together, we should think how to commemorate Kirk’s tremendous legacy and capitalize on his sincere patriotism. Thank you for your efforts and for keeping the Promise”, Armen Sarkissian said.

In the letter addressed to Kim Kardashian, President Sarkissian noted: “You and your family’s impact is huge not only in the US but worldwide, and it was fantastic to see how your influence and actions played an important role in an international recognition of the Genocide. Thank you for your tireless efforts, sincere dedication and commitment”.

In the letter sent to Cher, Mr. Sarkissian stated that the singer has always been among the famous figures who fight against the denial of the Genocide. “Your influence played an important role in an international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. When we combine our efforts and transform our vision into real and measurable actions, the outcome is always tangible. Hope to see you in Armenia again like years before”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan