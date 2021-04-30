Armenia COVID-19: 233 infected patients in critical, 962 in serious condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. 2294 Armenian citizens, who are infected with COVID-19, receive treatment at hospitals. 962 of them are in serious condition, 233 – in critical condition, deputy minister of healthcare Gevorg Simonyan said on Facebook.

76 of the infected citizens are switched to ventilators.

536 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 216,064.

964 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 198,135.

The death toll has risen to 4108 (21 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

4596 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 29.

The number of active cases is 12,803.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1018 (5 new such cases).

