The Economist on infamous “macabre” Azeri park

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Both past and present haunt relations between Turkey and Armenia, The Economist’s editorial board wrote in an article, stating that the two countries don’t show any sign of reconciling.

“A century ago, Ottoman troops committed an Armenian genocide. A few months ago, Turkey helped Azerbaijan defeat Armenia in a war,” the article says.

Noting that despite some Turkish official circles have been talking about a possible “new-era” in the Armenia-Turkey relations, their actions prove otherwise.

The Economist quoted Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s earlier interview where he said that the re-opening of the borders with Armenia from the Turkish side would de-escalate tension. He had also noted that Armenia is ready to establish relations with Turkey without preconditions.

Nevertheless, The Economist writes that the actions of Turkey and Azerbaijan prove otherwise.

“Turkey and Azerbaijan were not really reassuring. During this victory parade in Azerbaijan, Erdogan praised Enver Pasha, one of the architects of the genocide. Mr. Aliyev recently presided over the opening of a macabre “Spoils of War” theme park, featuring mannequins of wounded Armenian soldiers with hooked noses and grotesque faces, and neatly tidy helmets of Armenians killed in the war. How to reconcile such displays with Azerbaijan’s peace offers is a guess. What MM. Erdogan and Aliyev, Armenia looks less like an olive branch and more like the short end of the stick.”