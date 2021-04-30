Sarkissian sends letter to ICRC President on ensuring return of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan  

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a letter to President of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer, expecting the Committee’s support for the quick return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians from Azerbaijan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In his letter the Armenian President said several hundreds of Armenian servicemen and civilians have been captured during the recent war launched against Artsakh by Azerbaijan with the active participation and direct involvement of Turkey, noting that the POWs are being tortured and are subject to inhuman treatment by Azerbaijan.

“Touching upon the humanitarian situation in Artsakh today is a key issue, and requires urgent attention from the international community.

The international community, all countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, the international organizations and individuals must give an adequate response to Azerbaijan’s actions.

According to the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement on the ceasefire, Armenia has transferred all prisoners of war to Azerbaijan. Nevertheless, it’s highly important to conduct the exchange of all POWs and civilians with the “all for all” principle, which is ignored by Azerbaijan.

With gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, Azerbaijan is currently hiding the real number of the Armenian prisoners of war and hostages, continues rejecting and obstructing the return of the hostage-taken civilians and the prisoners of war. Armenia is expecting support from the international partners on the quick return of all captives.

I appeal to you and the International Committee of Red Cross to take all necessary measures in accordance with the international humanitarian law to ensure the immediate release and safe return of the prisoners of war”, the President of Armenia said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan