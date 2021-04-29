Russia provides Artsakh with 15 thousand doses of Sputnik V vaccine

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia has delivered 15 thousand doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''I express my deepest gratitude to the Russian-Armenian Lazarev club and personally the coordinator of the Council of the Club Konstantin Zatulin, due to the efforts of whom thousands of citizens of Artsakh will be able to be secured from coronavirus in the nearest days'', Harutyunyan wrote, adding that it's a great support for preventing the spread of the pandemic for a country struggling to eliminate the consequences of the war.