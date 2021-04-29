YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 8-10 Azerbaijanis in civilian clothing violated the contact line on April 28 at about 11:40 in the north-eastern part of the state border of Armenia and entered the buffer zone, bringing with them 30-40 meter long pipes, probably for establishing water supply to a nearby Azerbaijani military position. Noticing the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia, the Azerbaijanis left the territory, abandoning the pipes in the buffer zone. The Armenian servicemen demonstrated restraint and did not yield to provocations, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

According to the information provided by the Armenian National Security Service, no border incidents were registered in Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan inter-state road which is under the responsibility of the NSS border troops.

The Armed Forces of Armenia and the NSS border troops confidently control the border situation along the entire borderline.