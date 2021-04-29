Unblocking communications can alter economic situation in entire region – Pashinyan tells Mishustin

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan particularly emphasized the role of Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin in stopping the war in Nagorno Karabakh during the meeting with Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan assessed the activities of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh as effective.

‘’I want to also point out the activities of the trilateral working group, co-chaired by the Deputy PMs of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan. We have a constructive approach to this issue. I have to note that we greatly appreciate the works of the trilateral working group, since the unblocking of the regional communications can alter the economic situation in our region and strengthen the economic relations and integration between Armenia and Russia. In this context, I want to mention Russian Deputy PM Alexei Overchuk’s important and constructive role. We really greatly appreciate his work and hope it will lead to concrete results. It’s clear for everyone that it’s important not only for our region, but our region in a broader sense, since we are talking about the restoration of links between the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea, the Persian Gulf and the Russian Federation. This can really become a powerful economic factor for the development of the Eurasian Economic Union. I wish to once again confirm that we have a constructive stance and hope that the ongoing works will lead to concrete results that will bring stability, peace and welfare to our region’’, Nikol Pashinyan said.