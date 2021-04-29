Armenia to acquire 1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will acquire 1 million doses of vaccine against COVID-19 from Russia, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, adding that there is already a respective agreement.

“Talks are underway also for bringing much more vaccines to Armenia from other partners. And imagine that we bring them, spend huge state resources, and later it will turn out that we are not being vaccinated in principle. It will turn out to be very bad, it will be a double, triple bad effect. Therefore, we should not pay attention to the speculations over the vaccines”, he said.

As for the reports that Armenia has brought a vaccine against COVID-19 which expires in May, Pashinyan said everything has its expiry date, adding that citizens will be vaccinated with a vaccine which will not be out of date.

On April 26 Armenia has been supplied with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, envisaged for 14,000 people. On March 28, the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine (24,000 doses) was delivered to Armenia through the COVAX FACILITY initiative. Back to April 8 the first batch of Sputnik V – 15,000 doses, were delivered to Armenia. In early May Armenia will get 100,000 doses of CoronaVac from China as a donation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan