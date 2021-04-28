Iran's Supreme Leader sends appreciation letter to Armenian President  

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei sent an appreciation letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian in response to the congratulatory message sent by the President of Armenia on the occasion of Nowruz.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, the letter runs as follows,

''Considering the long-standing ties and existing capacities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia, I hope that the relations between the two countries in the direction of securing common interests and strengthening the regional and international peace and security will further develop and strengthen’'.