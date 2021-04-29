COVID-19: Armenia considers allowing inoculated travelers entry without testing requirement

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian authorities are considering relaxing entry requirements for travelers who have been inoculated against COVID-19.

Now, only people who’ve had a negative test result over the past 72 hours are allowed to enter the country. Travelers are also enabled to get tested at the airport.

Health authorities are now considering opening the country to travelers who’ve been vaccinated and exempt them from the requirement of passing a test.

“Naturally we are proposing concrete requirements. The travelers must have received two doses of the vaccine and at least two weeks must have passed from the time they’ve been inoculated,” Gayane Sahakyan, the Deputy Director General of the National Center of Disease Control and Prevention says. Travelers must carry signed and sealed documents proving that they have received the vaccine.

The proposal is now circulating and government agencies are expected to give their opinions. The economy ministry has already approved it and the move is expected to boost tourism and the economy.

Sahakyan cited Greece and Israel, who are requiring travelers the option of either getting tested or having been vaccinated to enter their countries.

Gayane Sahakyan says the European Union and Russia are now also discussing similar proposals.

Reporting by Anna Gziryan

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan