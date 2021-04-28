Russia to deliver large batch of medical aid to India soon

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Russia will soon supply a large batch of medical aid to India to help it combat the novel coronavirus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, reports TASS.

“The Russian leadership has made a decision in the spirit of friendship and especially privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and with the goal of combating a surge in the coronavirus incidence. A large batch of assistance will be sent to India on an urgent flight of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, which includes oxygen concentrators, lung ventilators, anti-COVID drugs and other necessary medical supplies and drugs”, the ministry said.

The medical aid will be delivered in the coming days, the ministry stated.

Over the past day, India confirmed 323,100 COVID-19 cases. The total case tally in the country has hit 17.6 mln.