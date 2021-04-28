Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 April

Parliament holds extraordinary session to debate amendments in Criminal and Tax Codes

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament convened an extraordinary session today.

2 issues are on the agenda.

The lawmakers will debate at first and second hearings the package of making changes and amendments to the Criminal Code and the Tax Code.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








