CoE Commissioner for Human Rights condemns opening of “ trophy park” in Baku

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, has sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, where she condemned the recent opening of a “military trophy park” in Baku, which reportedly displays Armenian military equipment taken as a trophy during the war and shows dehumanizing scenes, including wax mannequins depicting dead and dying Armenians soldiers, the CoE website reports.

The CoE Commissioner for Human Rights expressed her concerns over the opening of the “park”. “I consider such images highly disturbing and humiliating”, said the Commissioner. “This kind of display can only further intensify and strengthen long-standing hostile sentiments and hate speech, and multiply and promote manifestations of intolerance.”

She therefore called on the Azerbaijani President to take a firm stance against any rhetoric or actions which lead to triggering animosity or hatred and instead, provide his full support and political backing towards efforts aimed at promoting peace and reconciliation between the populations affected by the conflict, particularly bearing in mind the wellbeing of the future generations of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Azerbaijani side replied to the CoE Commissioner’s letter with tough rhetoric, accusing the Commissioner of impartiality, once again showing their intolerance and inability of taking into consideration the criticism made by the leading international organizations. The reply has been made by Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe.