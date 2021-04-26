FM Aivazian says Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian churches in Artsakh is highly concerning

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Ara Aivazian says the destruction of Armenian cultural and religious heritage by Azerbaijan in Artsakh’s occupied territories is strictly concerning.

“Such developments are highly concerning. We have already witnessed precedents of destruction of Armenian worship sites and monuments and the official statements on justifing them. This issue is under our constant spotlight, and you have of course seen that our international partners have criticized in the strongest terms any tendencies of eliminating the Armenian historical-cultural heritage and changing their identity”, he said at a press conference today.

He added that this issue has entered into the agenda of the peaceful settlement process. “This is evidenced by the provisions of the statements made by the Co-Chair countries on December 3 and April 13. We are working with specialized structures, are cooperating very closely. Today it’s very important to raise the level of awareness on this issue within the international community. We are consistently working on this direction”, Ara Aivazian said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan