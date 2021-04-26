Lithuanian FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan, the Armenian foreign ministry reported.

“The official visit of the Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has kicked off in Armenia. The delegation led by Minister Landsbergis visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims”, the ministry said.

Earlier today the meeting of Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian with his Lithuanian counterpart was held in the foreign ministry. The two ministers are also expected to hold a joint press conference.

Photos by Tatev Duryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan