Armenia reports 181 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. 181 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 213,469, the ministry of healthcare reports.

820 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 194,900.

The death toll has risen to 4040 (22 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

2467 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 25.

The number of active cases is 13,527.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1002 (1 new such case).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan