Armenian PM resigns to trigger early elections

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has resigned today to trigger snap parliamentary elections.

In an address delivered today, the PM recalled that on March 18, based on the results of the discussions with the President of the Republic, the heads of parliamentary factions, he has announced the decision on holding early parliamentary elections on June 20.

According to the Constitution of Armenia, snap parliamentary elections are possible only when the Prime Minister resigns and the Parliament doesn’t elect the PM twice. After that the Parliament is considered dissolved by virtue of law, and snap parliamentary elections take place.

“In order to implement the decision on holding snap parliamentary elections on June 20, today I resign from the position of the Prime Minister of Armenia”, Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan