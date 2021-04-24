Armenian Genocide recognition courageous and inspiring step – Armen Sarkissian thanks Joe Biden

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian assessed the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by U.S. President Joe Biden a courageous and inspiring step, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the President's administration.

''Thank you, President Biden. Recognizing the Armenian genocide is a courageous and inspiring act. It’s Important for Armenian nation and for all those who seek justice worldwide. It opens new prospects for US-Armenian relations. It also makes this world a better place!

The process of international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide will contribute to the prevention of genocide as a crime against humanity and elimination of impunity around the world'', reads the statement.

In his April 24 address, President Joe Biden said '' Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring. Beginning on April 24, 1915, with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople by Ottoman authorities, one and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths in a campaign of extermination... The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today''.