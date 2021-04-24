Today we together remember this tragedy – letter of Argentine President to Armenian community

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Argentina Alberto Fernández sent a letter to the Armenian community on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

ARMENPRESS reports the letter reads as follows,

‘’As you are well-aware, the Republic of Argentina has adopted the law N26.1999, by which April 24 has been declared ‘’Action day for the tolerance and respect between nations’’, marking the genocide of the Armenian people, with the spirit that their memory will become a permanent lesson for our present steps and future plans. Undoubtedly, those massacres left an eternal trace on the milenia-old Armenian nation''.

Alberto Fernández emphasized that the people of Argentina is well-aware of that, since the Armenian community has very deep roots in their country, they grew up together.

''I know that you love Argentina, as well as the culture, traditions and memory of your ancesstors. Today we together remember that tragedy. On this sad day I want to stand with you with the understanding, respect and solidarity like always. Accept my sincere and friendly hugs'', Alberto Fernández said.