Armenian genocide showed the world the cost of division, exclusion, and hatred - Justin Trudeau

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, issued a statement on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, also known as Medz Yeghern. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Canadian PM, Trudeau particularly said in his statement,

“Today on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, we join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world to remember those who lost their lives and who suffered from the senseless acts wrought upon the Armenian people. We also honour their descendants and all those who continue to live with the pain, trauma, and loss from this tragedy.

“The Armenian genocide showed the world the unconscionable cost of division, exclusion, and hatred. Canada vigorously opposes and condemns hate, intolerance, and xenophobia. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to the fundamental rights and dignity of all human beings, and commit to continue working with our partners to make sure atrocities like these never happen again.

“We continue to be inspired by the strength and spirit of the Armenian people in the face of unimaginable hardship, and look forward with hope to a more peaceful, just tomorrow.

“On this sombre anniversary, I invite all Canadians to pause to remember the victims and those who survived the horrors of the Armenian genocide. We will continue to honour them by fighting hate, protecting the most vulnerable, and working to make our world a better one.”