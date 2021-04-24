‘There is no reconciliation without recognition’, Bundestag MP says on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Member of the German Bundestag Albert Weiler called on the government of Turkey to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“Today is the anniversary of the first systematically planned genocide of the 20th century. 106 years ago, 1.5 million Armenians and other Christian minorities were brutally killed and deported from their homelands. To date Turkey has not sincerely confessed the dark pages of its own, our common history”, the German lawmaker said on Facebook.

He reminded that the Bundestag has already officially recognized the Armenian Genocide. “I call on the Turkish government to acknowledge the past. There is no reconciliation without recognition”, he said.

The Bundestag MP also posted his photo made during his visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan ion April 24, 2015.

