‘We renew our unwavering collective determination for prevailing of justice and freedom’ – Cypriot Defense Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Charalambos Petrides, Minister of Defense of Cyprus, has addressed a message on the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Yerevan's Tsitsernakaberd Memorial on April 24.

The message runs as follows:

“Your Eminence,

Your Excellencies,

Dear friends,

It is with a strong sense of humbleness that I am conveying a heartfelt message of solidarity and support from the Government and the people of the Republic of Cyprus for this year’s Genocide Remembrance Day.

By commemorating today, the victims of the atrocious Armenian genocide inflicted by Ottoman Turkey we renew our unwavering collective determination for the prevailing of justice and freedom.

The 1.5 million Armenian women, men and children who lost their lives should never be forgotten and we must not remain silent for this atrocious act. We also pay tribute to all Armenians here and around the world for their strong resolute and resilience.

It is inconceivable that the perpetrators and instigators of this heinous crime against Armenians, and against civilized humanity, still deny their actions and defy calls for the recognition of their despicable genocidal policies. In 2015 the Parliament of the Republic of Cyprus passed a resolution penalizing the denial of the Armenian Genocide.

In recent months, Armenia once again, witnessed immense human suffering as a result of the Azerbaijani offensive, with the complicity of Turkey. This pattern of aggressive behavior by Turkey towards its neighbors, seeks to promote its revisionist agenda through the creation of crises in the region, including in Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Dear friends,

The Republic of Cyprus is a close friend, partner and ally with Armenia. We share the same sentiments of pain and grief as our country was and still is a victim of Turkey’s aggressive, violent and destructive policies.

Our strong people to people links, the robust and thriving community of Cypriots with Armenian heritage contribute immensely for the enhancement of bilateral relations and cooperation in international fora. I have no doubt that this unique and historical relationship will be further strengthened in the near future.

Our two countries and our respective Diasporas will continue working together uniting their efforts for achieving enduring freedom and justice.

In closing, I would like to express my wholehearted wishes for health and prosperity to the Armenian nation.

May the memory of all those who lost their lives during the genocide be eternal”.