Emmanuel Macron sends letter to Armenian President on the occasion of Armenian Genocide anniversary

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron sent a letter to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS was informed from the French Embassy in Armenia.

The letter runs as follows, ''Mr. President, dear Armen /handwritten/,

On the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide all my thoughts are directed to Armenia that bore the sufferings of the history. My thoughts are with the Armenian people, genocide survivors and refugees, whom once France hosted and the heirs of whom shaped our country. We will never forget.

I would like to be with you on this day full of emotions and dignity. I have asked Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Minister of State for Tourism, French Nationals Abroad and Francophonie, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs to represent me in Yerevan during the Genocide commemoration events.

As I had taken the commitment, April 24ha been officially declared Armenian Genocide commemoration day since 2019. France will commemorate this day included in our republican calendar everywhere, despite epidemic restrictions. More than any other day, on this April 24 our peoples are consolidated over the same commemoration.

Remembering the past, accepting the truth and showing respects to the deceased is our responsibility for preventing oblivion, denial and falsehood. Standing with you throughout the history, we also stand with you for the sake of the future, when you country passed through a devastating conflict, where extremely much blood was shed. A new page of peace, prosperity and reconciliation should be opened.

The struggle for the sake of justice and truth that France carried out with you and will continue to do that non-stop, since that's not the struggle of only Armenians. It's the fundament of fraternity principle of the French Republic.

On this day of sadness but also hope, when we together remember the terrible sufferings of the martyred people, friendship and fraternity unite France and Armenia.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

With deep respect /handwritten/,

Emmanuel MACRON

Mr. Armen SARKISSIAN,

President of the Republic of Armenia''.