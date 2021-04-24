We are obliged to keep their memory alive in our hearts – Bundestag Vice President on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The Vice President of Germany’s Bundestag Hans-Peter Friedrich is calling on the world to keep the memory of Armenian Genocide victims alive.

“On April 24, we commemorate around the world the hundreds of thousands of Armenian men, women and children who were subjected to genocide, as well as those who were trying to protect or save the lives of these people. We are obliged to keep the memory of these people alive in our hearts. But it’s not only about the past, but also about the future. We, the Germans, have set a task before us to contribute to the reconciliation and rapprochement between Armenia and Turkey,” Hans-Peter Friedrich said in a statement for ARMENPRESS on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan