Armenia plans to export solar panels, liquor to Canada

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan held a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Armenia Alison LeClaire.

Kerobyan and LeClaire both attached importance to the Armenian-Canadian cooperation and outlined potential directions for cooperation.

They pointed out the following directions: trade and investments, industry, high technologies, education and tourism. Kerobyan expressed certainty that the Armenian-Canadian economic relations have big potential to bolster and develop.

The possibilities of exporting Armenian production, namely solar panels and alcoholic drinks, into Canada were discussed.

“The minister attached importance to the opportunities of establishing business ties with leading Canadian companies engaged in the production of cannabis and emphasized that Armenia has an attractive environment for business activities, given the country’s climate conditions and high quality workforce. In addition, Canadian investors can use the opportunities of the industrial zones which are currently being built in Armenia, to facilitate the process of moving their industrial branches to Armenia, as well as entering the EEU market without obstacles,” the ministry of economy said in a news release.

Highlighting education for economic development, Kerobyan and the ambassador attached importance to implementing joint educational and specialized development programs.

The discussion also addressed exchange of experience programs in rendering financial services and agriculture.

Kerobyan expressed readiness to support Canadian financial institutions, banks, namely venture funds, to get established in Armenia, noting that Armenia has one of the most transparent and trusted financial systems in the region, thanks to which several leading international banks are operating in Armenia for already many years.

Issues of organizing business meetings with participation of private sector representatives of the two countries were discussed. On this occasion the minister proposed to hold an Armenian-Canadian business forum in the second half of 2021.