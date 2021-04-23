Armenian CDC reports 715 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Center of Disease Control and Prevention says 715 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 212,114.

4015 tests were performed in the past day.

1123 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 192,281.

15 patients died, raising the death toll to 3984. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 995 other individuals (4 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other pre-existing illnesses.

As of April 23, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 14,854.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan