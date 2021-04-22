Russian MFA representative comments on Aliyev’s threats to occupy Armenian territories

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova commented on Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev’s threats to occupy by force ‘’Zangezur corridor’’ (Syunik Province of the Republic of Armenia). In a weekly briefing she noted that Moscow calls on the sides to refrain from revanchist moods and militaristic rhetoric that can again bring the region to the edge of war.

‘’We urge to respect the November 9 and January 11 agreements reached between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, reminding that unblocking the transport corridors in the region are included in those agreements’’, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova as saying.