Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. A requiem mass will be held in the St. Jacob Church in the Swiss city of Geneva on April 24 aimed at commemorating the Armenian Genocide victims, Swiss-based music producer Ani Gasparyan told Armenpress.

“A requiem mass will be held which will followed by a small concert inside the church led by duduk player Levon Minasyan and violinist Shushan Siranosyan”, Gasparyan said.

The Armenian Genocide commemoration event has been organized by the Armenian-Swiss Union and the Armenian Apostolic Church.

April 24 marks the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

 

