Germany continues supporting OSCE MG Co-chair’s format, highlighting Helsinki Basic Principles

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Germany continues supporting the diplomatic efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, highlighting the principles of territorial integrity of states, peaceful settlement of conflicts and self-determination of nations.

''The announcement of German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the PACE gave room for different interpretations. In the past, Germany supported the settlement principles of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, including the right to self-determination. Has the position of Germany changed following Azerbaijan’s use of force?'', ARMENPRESS news agency asked the spokesperson of the German Government.

''The Federal Chancellor referred to the importance of the international law in her PACE speech. Referring to Crimea and Nagorno Karabakh together in this context, first of all should be understood that the Federal Government rejects force and use of force for both cases as means of conflict solving. The Federal Government continues supporting the diplomatic efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, based on the three Helsinki Basic Principles of Helsinki – territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of conflicts and self-determination of nations''.