Pashinyan holds consultation in Syunik Governor’s Office

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is holding a consultation in the Office of the Governor of Syunik province.

The consultation is attended by a number of officials, including Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan, Director of the National Security Service Armen Abazyan, Police Chief Vahe Ghazaryan, Governor Melikset Poghosyan, his deputies and others. Commander of the 4th army corps, Major-General Artak Budaghyan also participates in the meeting.

A group of citizens have also gathered outside the Governor’s Office.

Pashinyan paid a visit to Syunik province on April 20. He has already visited several communities.

