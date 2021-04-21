Armenia reports 1033 new daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. 1033 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 210,518, the ministry of healthcare reports.

583 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 190,271.

The death toll has risen to 3944 (25 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

4641 COVID-19 tests were conducted on April 20.

The number of active cases is 15,316.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 987 (5 new such cases).

