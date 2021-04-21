Acting President of Supreme Judicial Council hosts Defense Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Acting President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Gagik Jhangiryan hosted on April 20 Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan, the SJC told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the need for maintaining reasonable timeframes of the investigation of military cases in the courts, as well as a number of other issues.

They agreed to continue the discussions of issues of mutual interest.

