Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 April

Acting President of Supreme Judicial Council hosts Defense Minister

Acting President of Supreme Judicial Council hosts Defense Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Acting President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Gagik Jhangiryan hosted on April 20 Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan, the SJC told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the need for maintaining reasonable timeframes of the investigation of military cases in the courts, as well as a number of other issues.

They agreed to continue the discussions of issues of mutual interest.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration