What would you do if the POWs were French or German nationals? – Armenian MP at PACE session

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The PACE should take concrete measures in order over 200 Armenian POWs kept in Azerbaijan return to Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports member of the Armenian delegation to the PACE, MP Mikayel Melkumyan said at the PACE session.

‘’Partners, what are we discussing? Armenia has returned all POWs to Azerbaijan, but there are still Armenian POWs in Baku. I have addressed you several times that it’s necessary to organize visits to Yerevan and Baku. But you told me that it’s beyond your responsibilities. What would you do if those POWs were French or German nationals? I want to see concrete measures, the parents of our POWs want to see concrete measures’’, Melkuyan said, emphasizing that the war incited by Azerbaijan and Turkey was the continuation of the genocide.