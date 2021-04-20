Conflicting sides should respect one another, try to reach lasting settlement – CoE Gen.-Sec.  

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, welcomed the trilateral ceasefire agreement signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020. ARMENPRESS reports Burić emphasized that the most important thing in Karabakh issue is the dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

''The sides should respect one another and try to reach a lasting settlement. One of the issues discussed during the session was the return of the Armenian POWs and de-escalation of tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia’', she said.