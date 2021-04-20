Lebanese delegation arrives in Yerevan to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration event

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Lebanon’s caretaker Sports and Youth Minister Vartine Ohanian arrived in the Armenian capital Yerevan on April 20 to represent the President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, at the 106th Armenian Genocide commemoration event, to be held on April 24th, the National News Agency of Lebanon reports.

Minister Ohanian is accompanied by the Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan.

Ohanian was greeted at "Zvartnots" International Airport by Armenian Deputy Minister of Sports Karen Giloyan and Lebanese Ambassador to Armenia Maya Dagher.

Discussions focused on topics of mutual interest in the sport sector, emphasizing the importance of sports activities and their significant role in the lives of young people.